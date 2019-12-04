Two eastern Iowa schools register more than 90% of eligible students to vote

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said four schools across the state, including two in eastern Iowa, registered more than 90 percent of their student populations to vote.

Prairie High School and Isaac Newton Christian Academy in Cedar Rapids went beyond the 90% requirement.

This qualifies those schools for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after an Iowan woman who was a leader of the women’s suffrage movement. She helped secure passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Newman Catholic High School, in Mason City, and Rivermont Collegiate, in Bettendorf, also passed the threshold, according to the secretary of state.

“Congratulations to the schools that have already qualified for this prestigious award. I encourage every school around the state to get involved in this effort,” Secretary Pate said.

This all comes after a new Iowa law passed allowing 17-year-olds in the state to register to vote. Students can also vote in primary elections if they will be 18 years old by Election Day in November.

Secretary Pate's office partnered with national non-profit organizations Inspire2Vote and YMCA Youth and Government which help schools register students to vote. They have helped the Secretary of State register more than 1,100 students since September.

The deadline for schools to qualify for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award is April 1. Secretary Pate will present trophies at each high school in 2020.

Pate's office said eight other high schools across the state have registered at least 50 percent of eligible students to vote.