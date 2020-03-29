Two eastern Iowa families describe getting out of Peru during COVID-19

There are still many Americans stuck in Peru who are trying to find a way back to the United States. The Peruvian government closed its borders back on March 15 to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Two eastern Iowa families were able to get out, but it wasn't easy.

Iowa City's Jessica Gardner and her family were visiting Machu Pichu when Peru's president, Martín Vizcarra, announced the borders would close. They managed to get to the Cusco airport and fly to Lima, but once they landed in Lima, they couldn't get a flight back home in time before the order took effect.

"'We were on a train and we were on a bus and we were on a plane until we got back to Lima," Gardner said. "I think the reality hit us that we may be here for awhile."

The family was able to get in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Peru and left four days later on a chartered flight, which was organized by the embassy.

"We had to sign a promissory note before we got onto the plane on Friday, saying we would pay the government back," Gardner said.

They returned to Iowa City on Sunday.

For the Ochoa family in Dubuque, it was a different story.

They managed to get onto the second-to-last flight out of Lima before the borders closed at 11:59 p.m. on March 15, but there were many frustrating moments. They missed their original flight trying to get to the airport. They did get a second flight hours later, but missed it because the airline didn't consider them a priority despite having four small children.

"That, for us, was very insensitive," said Juan Ochoa.

"We had to be our own advocate," said Jess Ochoa. "We had to be aggressively polite."

The State Department says 2,300 people have been brought back to the U.S. since the borders closed in Peru.

