Two eastern Iowa educators disciplined by Board of Educational Examiners

Two former Eastern Iowa educators from two different school districts are facing discipline by the state agency that regulates teaching licenses.

The I9 investigative team has learned the BOEE has taken action against former Benton High School music teacher and band director, Brad Williamson, and former Marion High School girls basketball coach and athletic director, Corby Laube.

In the case of Laube, the state has permanently revoked his teaching license. Laube chose not to have a formal hearing before the board.

State records do not say what charges Laube faced. The Board's secretary, Kim Cunningham, tells I9 those records will not be made public.

Superintendent Janelle Brouwer told I9 back in June that Laube did not resign in lieu of termination. Brouwer did not specify however why he was put on leave.

I9 first reported on Brad Williamson back in October after the Benton County Sheriff's office had told confirmed they were investigating him for allegedly inappropriately touching a student. Authorities told I9 they turned the case over to the Benton County Attorney's office and that the case is still under investigation.

The BOEE report says investigators found Williamson touched a student and communicated with them via social media.The BOEE charged him with encouraging an inappropriate relationship with a student, creating conditions harmful to student learning, and repeatedly exposing students to unnecessary embarrassment.

The Board suspended Wiliamson's license for 18 months. He has agreed to take part in teacher ethics classes and a mental health evaluation.

I9's attempts to reach Williamson for comment were unsuccessful. The report notes he denies having encouraged an inappropriate relationship with a student.

I9 reached out to Lauby for comment but have not heard back. Marion police tell I9 they are not investigating him.