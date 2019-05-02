24 cats rescued from 'horrific conditions' in Des Moines

Two dozen cats and kittens were found Wednesday living in 'horrific conditions' at a home on the south side of Des Moines.

The animals were taken to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa for treatment, according to KCCI.

The name of the owner was not released, but ARL officials told KCCI charged are pending in the case. The owner reportedly has been charged with animal-related crimes in the past.

More information is expected to released Thursday.

This comes after ARL rescued 26 cats from a one-bedroom apartment in Des Moines last week.