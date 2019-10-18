Three deputies, one person hospitalized after shooting in central Iowa

Three Guthrie County deputies and one other person were shot Friday morning while trying to serve a warrant.

An investigation is underway after two deputies and officer were shot Friday morning. (KCCI)

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. in Stuart, Iowa, which is about 40 miles west of Des Moines. The city is split by Adair and Guthrie counties.

Authorities say three Guthrie County deputies and a Stuart police officer went serve a warrant at an apartment at 615 SW 7th street in Stuart. About three minutes later, someone inside the apartment fired shots, hitting two deputies and an occupant in the apartment.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded and secured the scene.

After negotiation, a person inside the apartment surrendered to authorities.

It's unclear if the person hurt inside the apartment is the same person who fired the shots.

Three deputies and one person from inside the apartment went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All were said to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the deputies and officer involved. They say there are no further threats to the public.

Officials said deputies were wearing body cameras, but that footage has not yet been reviewed.