Two people dead in wrong way crash in Cedar Rapids

A wrong way crash in Cedar Rapids killed two people Sunday night.

Police said they received a call of a wrong way driver heading east in the westbound lane of Highway 30 at approximately 11:40 p.m.

A short time later, police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the highway near Edgewood Road Southwest.

Police said the drivers of both vehicles are dead.

Their identities are not yet released.

Police said the westbound lane of Highway 30 at Edgewood Road is closed and is expected to stay closed for some time.

It's not clear when it will reopen.