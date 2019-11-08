Two communities in Eastern Iowa earn Home Base Iowa designation

Two Eastern Iowa communities earned a Home Base Iowa designation. The nonprofit helps connect veterans with career opportunities.

Linn County and the City of Cedar Rapids are the 98th and 99th Home Base Iowa communities across the state. Communities qualify for that designation if at least 10% of businesses pledge to hire veterans. Communities also need incentive packages for veterans.

“As businesses and communities look to attract quality employees and assist veterans and their families, becoming a Home Base Iowa Community helps a region connect with our veteran population, all while creating great opportunities in the state,” said Jaime Norton, Iowa Workforce Development Veteran Coordinator.

More than 2,000 businesses across the state are now Home Base Iowa businesses, which have hired 15,000 veterans. The program is also connected to 27 colleges and universities.