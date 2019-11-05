Two city council races in Cedar Falls likely heading to runoff, auditor says

Election night is likely to be continued at a later date for two Cedar Falls City Council races, according to county election officials.

Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor, said in social media posts on Tuesday night that the city council races for an at-large seat and in District 4 appeared to be headed to a runoff. That election would be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

It appears that none of the candidates in those two races cleared the 50 percent threshold on election night to earn a council seat.

Election night results are considered unofficial until the county Board of Supervisors canvasses the votes on November 12.