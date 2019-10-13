Two children, driver transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover

Two children and the driver in a sport utility vehicle were transported to the hospital for injuries after a single-vehicle rollover.

The car was driven by a 22-year-old female. She was traveling eastbound on Bice Blvd. when she lost control while swerving to miss a deer.

Her vehicle went south into a ditch and came to rest on the passenger side.

The driver was transporting two children in the vehicle. All occupants were transported to Mercy Hospital for evaluations for injuries.

All occupants were properly restrained in the vehicle. No traffic charges will be pursued related to this accident.

