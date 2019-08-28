Two charged with attempted murder following shooting at Des Moines liquor store

Two people were hurt and two are in custody following a shooting on the southside of Des Moines.

According to station KCCI, police were called to a liquor store at 1001 Army Post Road around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

A 26-year-old is still in the hospital while a second victim left the hospital on their own before speaking with investigators.

Police tell KCCI Corey Brown, 21, and Charity Ramer, 24, both of Grimes are charged with attempted murder. Officers took them to the Polk County Jail.