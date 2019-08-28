Two candidates running for Dubuque City Council Ward 3 seat

People are stepping up to fill a council seat in Dubuque that was left vacant unexpectedly earlier this month.

The Dubuque City Council chambers on January 21, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum, KCRG)

Kate Larson announced she was resigning from her third ward seat. She officially stepped down August 23, saying it was having to move for a job change.

That means her seat will now be on the ballot in November, but people only have until August 29 to file papers to run. So far, two candidates have emerged.

Danny Sprank filed papers with the city on August 26. Sprank has lived in Dubuque for 14 years and has been a homeowner in the north end for 10 years. He says he'd like to help the city continue to grow. He'd also like to encourage investment in the private sector, both in the north end and other areas of town.

Angie Ma filed Tuesday. She's lived in Dubuque for 30 years and says she'd like to give a voice to immigrants, people of color and the elderly. She also thinks it's important to continue work on the Central Avenue Corridor and the Washington Neighborhood while being cautious of gentrification.

If more candidates file, there would be a primary election in October.