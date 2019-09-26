Two businesses advertising massages accused of prostitution

The city of Cedar Rapids used its new Massage Ordinance this month to shut down two businesses where they believe prostitution was happening.

The city put letters on Lilla’s Acupuncture, located at 3200 16th Avenue SW, and Shanghai Massage, located at 3318 1st Avenue NE, stating no one is to go into the building until an appeal is filed.

Police started enforcing the ordinance in February of 2019. Since then, nearly 20 businesses advertising massage therapy closed their doors.

“If the illicit businesses are allowed to practice it’s creating that stigma,” said Angela Linden, owner of Massage Heights in Cedar Rapids and Coralville.

She’s happy to see all those businesses shut down saying they are the reason there is a stigma around the massage therapy industry.

“We really need to do a better job educating people around the language,” said Linden. “These are licensed, massage therapists. We are moving away from using terms like masseuse or masseur.”

“We regularly do investigations at massage therapy businesses,” said Amanda Grieder, Manager of Safe CR.

Grieder helps enforce the new law by going through websites like rubmaps.ch. People leave comments on the website about the services they had allegedly received.

“We take those reviews very seriously,” said Grieder.

Lilla’s Acupuncture and Shanghai Massage are on the rubmaps list along with 21 other businesses. Only four on that list are still open.

“Just because someone is listed on here doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re operating illegally or prostitution is going on,” she said. The business owners are not the ones posting these ads on these websites; anyone can post on the web.”

The new law requires all massage therapists to give their state license and undergo a background check. While Grieder and Linden said they are happy with the law, but said it still may take some tweaks.

“I’m getting hit with a double whammy,” said Linden. “The city won’t accept my background checks and I have to pay for their background checks as well. They also won’t share their background checks with me, so I have to pay twice.”

Those with the Cedar Rapids Police Department said there is still an active investigation into the closure of Lilla’s Acupuncture and Shanghai Massage. No arrested have been made, but charges are possible.

The sign indicating that no one should enter Shanghai Massage was removed. Police said that could also come with a trespassing charge.

