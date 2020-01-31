Two brothers, friend killed in Des Moines shooting

Police in Des Moines have identified the victims of a triple homicide from Thursday night.

Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks (Courtesy images)

Around 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. Hackley for a report of a shooting. They found three people dead inside of a home.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Devonte Swanks, 16-year-old Malachi Swanks and 15-year-old Thayne Wright, all of Des Moines.

Police said Devonte and Malachi were brothers. Wright was visiting a friend.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, looking over evidence and following up on any possible leads.