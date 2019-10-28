Two bouts of snow likely this week

A preview of wintry weather starts today. While the rain/snow mix will hold off until evening - after 6 p.m. - we'll see cool temperatures in the lower to middle 40s this afternoon. The rain/snow mix turns to all snow early tonight, but this system is a quick-hitter. It'll be gone by daybreak Tuesday, leaving behind one to two inches of slushy accumulation. There will be less on the pavement, but a few slick streets are possible. Highs will only be around 40 on Tuesday.

Most of us are dry Wednesday, although there is a chance of a rain/snow mix in southern Iowa. That system cranks northeast going into Halloween, bringing us snow. However, there are big questions on the track of that system, which will affect how much we get. At this point, some accumulation does appear likely. No matter what, it'll be cold later this week with highs only in the 30s.