Cedar Rapids blood drives aim to help fill the winter donation shortage

Two major blood drives on Friday will help with the shortage of donations during the winter.

The American Red Cross says this past January they received 14,000 fewer donations.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says giving blood is a good holiday gift for somebody.

One holiday blood drive starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs until to 2 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel in Cedar Rapids off Collins Road Northeast.

This is the Red Cross' 13th year doing the blood drive. There is no cost to donate.

All blood types are needed, but especially the universal Type O, organizers said. The Red Cross will email a donor to let them know which hospital receives the donation.

"There's no substitute for blood. It is really the perfect gift,” said Judi Fass with the American Red Cross. “Just take time out of your day, just come and donate. The recipient is going to be forever grateful for that time you took and their donations.”

Faas says the need is great.

"Every day we need 13,000 units of blood just to take care of patient needs," she said. "People who are receiving treatments. We also need blood every day for trauma and emergencies."

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center in Cedar Rapids is holding the other blood drive. It runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Lindale Crossing Donor Center at 4828 1st Avenue Northeast.

It only takes an hour to donate blood.

Both drives are giving away prizes.

