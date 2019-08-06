Two bicyclists injured in crash near Ely

The Linn County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash on Tuesday night in which two bicyclists were injured.

State troopers said a truck hit the cyclists around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ely Road and 76th Avenue Drive SW.

One bicyclist was airlifted to a Cedar Rapids hospital, while the other was driven by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to Iowa State Patrol.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.