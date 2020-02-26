Two arrested on drug, child endangerment charges in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said two people are facing drug and child endangerment charges after deputies conducted a search warrant.

At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies went to 504 W Bradford Street in West Union to carry out a search warrant. Deputies said they found drugs in places where children could potentially reach them.

Deputies took Kathleen Lloyd, 31, and Mikel Normann, 36, both of West Union, to the Fayette County jail. Lloyd is charged with two counts of child endangerment.

Normann also faces child endangerment charges in addition to several drug possession charges.

The sheriff's office did not say whether children were home at the time of the arrests.