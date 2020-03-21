Two arrested in connection to January shooting of Metro High School student

Police have made two arrests in connection to the death of a Cedar Rapids teenager in January, according to law enforcement.

Andrew Gaston (Courtesy Photo)

Kyler David Carson, 17, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance-marijuana, carry weapons, and obstructing prosecution.

Tyrell Jarule Gaston, 16, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance-marijuana, carrying weapons, and obstructing prosecution.

According to Cedar Rapids Police, a shooting took place at around 11:48 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 3217 Agin Court NE. Officers discovered Andrew and Tyrell Gaston had been shot. Andrew, 18, died at the scene from gunshot wounds to his chest. Tyrell was injured after being shot in the ankle.

Police said that both Gastons had allegedly agreed, with help from other unnamed individuals, to rob Carson of marijuana that they had arranged a sale for at the location of the shooting. Officers said that Carson had allegedly intended to sell pre-rolled tubes of marijuana valued at around $900.

Officers said that Carson was allegedly in the middle of taking the marijuana to other unnamed individuals when the Gastons, with the help of another person, attacked him from behind. Witnesses that police interviewed said that, after Andrew had hit Carson with a metal object, Carson and Tyrell exchanged gunfire which resulted in the injuries.

Both Carson and Tyrell Gaston are being held at the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.