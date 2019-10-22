Two arrested in Des Moines homeless camp homicide investigation

Authorities say they've identified two suspects in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a homeless camp near downtown Des Moines.

Police say they've charged 46-year-old Des Moines resident Yancy Freland and 26-year-old Bryan Norris, also of Des Moines, with first-degree murder. Their attorneys in unrelated cases didn't immediately return Associated Press messages on Tuesday.

Freland already was in custody on a probation violation. Norris has been in custody since Sept. 13, charged with assault on a police officer.

The remains of 23-year-old Marshal Johnson were found Oct. 8 in a wooded area behind an abandoned manufacturing plant.

Police say Freland and Norris shot Johnson sometime after July 26, and say Norris cut Johnson's neck. Police also say the two tried to burn his remains and then buried them.

Police also laid out a timeline of what they believe happened, according to station KCCI.

According to a police news release, “In the days following 26 July 2019, Norris shot Marshal Johnson in the head. Johnson was then shot in the torso by Freland. Norris then cut Johnson’s neck with a sharp object. Norris and Freland then wrapped Johnson’s body in plastic and partially buried Johnson’s remains. Norris and Freland then, over multiple days, attempted to burn Johnson’s remains. Norris and Freland then completely buried Johnson’s remains. Johnson’s remains were discovered by Des Moines Police Department detectives on 08 October 2019.”

