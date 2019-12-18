Two arrested for reckless homicide in overdose death

Two men face charges of reckless homicide in the death of a 23 year old woman who overdosed.

Deputies from the Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office responded to a death investigation call on the night of November 21. In a home on Cedar Road in Boscobel Township, they found a woman who died from an overdose of heroin which also contained fentanyl.

An investigation ensued, and it led to the arrest of 23 year old Austin Janick and 29 and year old Travis Heal, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin. Both face charges of reckless homicide.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Holmen Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of

Criminal Investigation, Onalaska Police Department and the Grant County Coroner's Office all helped in the investigation.