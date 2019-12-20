Two arrested following high-speed chase on Highway 30 through Benton, Tama counties

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges after they reportedly led deputies on a high-speed chase.

Just before 3:45 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said deputies responded to a possible identity theft at Van Horn Motor Company on Highway 30 near Newhall. An employee said a customer tried to use a fake ID to buy a vehicle.

When deputies got to the business, Ronnie William Hill, 32, of Cedar Rapids, ran from authorities and got into a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze. Torrance Terrett, 29, of Chicago, was in the driver's seat.

The suspects led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase for nearly 30 minutes, heading west on Highway 30 and other roads with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. It ended near Toledo in Tama County.

Terrett was arrested and charged with eluding and several driving offenses, authorities said. Deputies took him to the Benton County Jail where he posted bond and was later released. Hill is currently in the Benton County jail charged with falsifying public documents, identity theft and interference with official acts. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said more charges are pending as the investigation continues.