Two arrested after knife assault in Vinton

Two people were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a knife assault near F Avenue in Vinton.

Vinton Police responded to a 911 call of someone reporting a disturbance. As police responded to the scene, a man with multiple lacerations flagged down the officer.

Officers then approached the location where the 911 call from where they found two people who had allegedly been involved with the confrontation with the victim.

Misty Meister, 40 and Wayne Kaplan, 46 were arrested in connection to this event. They are charged with interference with official acts, assault, possession of a controlled substance, along with other charges.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and then released. The investigation is still ongoing.