Two arrested after drug investigation in Fayette County

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after a drug investigation in Fayette County.

On Thursday, deputies executed a search warrant at 206 Almira Street in Elgin. They arrested Timothy Scott Jones, 63, of Elgin and Jo Penny, 52, of Manchester.

Jones is charged with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where a control substance is, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also currently on parole.

Penny was charged with driving while barred, which is an aggravated misdemeanor.