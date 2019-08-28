Two arrested after disturbance in Fayette County

Two people were arrested on Monday night after law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance.

Colter Kirby, 31, of Hawkeye, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, assault causing bodily injury, violation of a no-contact order and first offense possession of a controlled substance. Ashley Kirby, 30, of Cedar Falls, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the violation of a no-contact order and first offense possession of a controlled substance.

According to a law enforcement official at the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the Kirbys are a married couple.

A criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court on Tuesday alleges that at around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, Colter opened the door of a person's pickup truck and pulled them out of the truck, then struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing injury.

At around 11:19 p.m., both Colter and Ashley were arrested at a residence in Hawkeye. Court filings allege that they were in possession of methamphetamine at the time of arrest.

Colter is being held at the Fayette County Jail, while Ashley has been released on bail.