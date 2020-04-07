Two adults, dog pulled from Cedar River by bystanders near Palisades-Kepler

Two people and their pet dog are safe after being pulled from the Cedar River in an area that has seen previous drownings, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of two people in the river at Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County.

Deputies arrived and discovered that a male and a female, along with a black labrador retriever, had been pulled from the water by two bystanders who were in another boat in the Cedar River.

Officials believe the boat containing the two individuals got too close to the roller dam in the river near the park and capsized.

Linn County Rescue, Mount Vernon Police, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, and Lisbon-Mount Vernon Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.