Two Zio Johno's locations on the move

Two Zio Johno's restaurants in eastern Iowa are moving to new locations.

A spokesperson says the location in Cedar Rapids is moving from Williams Parkway Southwest to the old Fazoli's building on Edgewood Road Southwest. That's near the Walmart. It is expected to open in July.

The Iowa City Zio Johno's location will be moving into part of the former Paul's Discount building at 424 Highway One. It used to be at 953 S. Riverside Dr. This location is set to open in September.

A restaurant spokesperson says these new locations will allow for people to dine in, pick-up food in the drive-thru or have food delivered.

