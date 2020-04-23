Two New York pet cats are the first confirmed to have COVID-19 in the U.S.

The CDC announced on April 22 the first pet cats confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

These are the first pets in the U.S. to test positive for the virus. Both live in New York state, but do not live together. The cats were reported to have had mild respiratory illness but are expected to make a full recovery.

The CDC said a veterinarian tested the first cat after it showed mild respiratory signs, but no one in the household was confirmed to have COVID-19. The owner of the second cat had tested positive for the virus before the cat showed signs.

Public health officials say further studies are needed to understand if or how the virus affects different animals. They also say there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading COVID-19.

The CDC says routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time, and that animal testing does not reduce availability of tests for humans.

Until more is known, the CDC is recommending pet owners keep pets indoors when possible, try not to let pets interact with people or other animals outside the home, and avoid taking pets to public places where many people and animals gather. If you're sick, have another member of the household care for pets when possible. Otherwise, if you're sick, wear a face mask and wash hands before interacting with pets.