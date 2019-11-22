Two Maryland women accused of passing stolen checks across eastern Iowa

Prosecutors say two women from Maryland are facing charges after they allegedly stole checks and cashed them in West Des Moines.

Court documents show Lacie Hanlon, of Rising Sun, Maryland, and Britney Goudeaux, of Elkton, Maryland, are also accused of stealing identity and debit cards from around the state.

According to arresting documents, the two committed the same crimes in Cedar Rapids, North Liberty and Dubuque.

Police arrested Hanlon and Goudeaux on July 18th after a credit union in North Liberty called about an attempt to deposit a forged check. Police made the arrests after a short chase.

Hanlon and Goudeaux were both taken to the Dallas County Jail on forgery robbery and identity theft charges.

The two collaborated to forge checks totaling more than $10,000.