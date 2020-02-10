Two Iowans who were tested for Wuhan coronavirus were negative, officials say

Two Iowans who tested for Wuhan coronavirus following recent travel to China do not have the virus, according to health department officials.

(MGN Image)

The Iowa Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday, February 10, 2020. They had announced that the two would be tested on February 5.

After being identified by state officials for testing, the two individuals had agreed to voluntary home confinement.

Information from the department's website suggests that the state is monitoring the status of 26 other individuals who returned from China, but who are otherwise not showing any symptoms of the virus.