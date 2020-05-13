Two Iowans appear on Biden, Sanders task forces to work on policies

Two politicians from Iowa have been chosen to serve on separate task forces put together by the apparent Democratic nominee for president and his formal rival, according to information released by the campaign.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders assembled the six "unity task forces," including groups on climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care, and immigration. It is part of Biden's efforts to reach out to voters who preferred Sanders be the party's nominee, according to ABC News.

Former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack was chosen to be a part of the education task force. Vilsack and her husband, former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack, endorsed Biden during the 2020 Iowa caucuses. She has been an advocate for educational issues in her public and private life, including during her time as the first lady of the state. She joined the U.S. Agency for International Development in March 2013 as a senior adviser for international education. Vilsack later joined Colorado State University system as an adviser on educational access.

The task force for criminal justice reform includes Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker. He was one of Sanders' co-chairs for his Iowa caucus campaign, and has been an advocate for criminal justice issues in Linn County in the past.

The committees are filled with backers of both Sanders and Biden, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Sec. of State John Kerry as co-chairs of the climate change task force.