Two Houston teenagers get shopping spree with Texans receivers

Houston Texans players Kenny Stills, left, and De'Andre Hopkins, right, pose with Jadon Cofield and Miracle Washington-Tribble, center, after a clothes shopping spree Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Galleria Mall in Houston. The two teens are beneficiaries of Eight Million Stories, a Houston program which helps 14-18-year-olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education, find employment and receive emotional support. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
By  | 
Posted:

HOUSTON (AP) - Two Houston teenagers involved in a program to give students a second chance got a Christmas surprise with a shopping spree with Houston Texans receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Kenny Stills.

Miracle Washington-Tribble and Jadon Cofield got their lives back on track thanks to a program called "Eight Million Stories" which Hopkins and Stills both support.

Eight Million Stories helps 14 to 18 year olds who have either quit or been kicked out of school continue their education or find employment and receive emotional support.  

 