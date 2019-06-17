Two EF-2 tornadoes touch down in southeastern Iowa over the weekend

The weather service has received 934 tornado reports so far this year, up from the yearly average of 743 observed tornadoes. (Cropped Photo: Lane Pearman / CC BY 2.0)
OAKVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say the three tornadoes that touched down over the weekend in southeast Iowa damaged a house and destroyed outbuildings but apparently didn't injure anyone.

The National Weather Service says it's confirmed two tornadoes that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles south and west of Oakville. Both were rated EF-2 with peak winds of 120 mph. The two also knocked down trees and power poles.

The third twister was spotted around 7:55 p.m. Saturday about 3 miles west of Mediapolis. It was rated EF-0 with a top wind estimated at 70 mph. No damage was reported.

The service says the storm system also brought hail and heavy rain.

 