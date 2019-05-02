Two Dubuque girls win international robotics and coding competition

A team of two fifth-graders from Carver Elementary School in Dubuque is the winner of an international coding and robotics competition.

This is the moment when Carver Elementary School found out two of its students, Greta Gammage and Hadyn Phelan, won an international robotics and coding competition. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

Greta Gammage and Hadyn Phelan competed in the Wonder League Robotics Competition for more than six months. The pair were tasked with coding a robot and adding attachments to it so it could pick up ping pong balls. They journaled and shared their work through a video they made.

Greta and Hadyn joined their school to watch a live stream on Thursday that announced the winner. The pair was shocked to hear their names announced.

They say they learned a lot from the experience. "Like perseverance and determination just to get it done," Greta said. "And even if you get frustrated just keep going and try not to like get mad or anything," Hadyn added.

Nearly 8,000 teams competed worldwide. The girls won in the 9-11 age group. They each get a robot of their choice, plus a $5,000 grant.

This is Carver's second year entering teams into this competition and in that time, they've had four finalists