Two Des Moines organizations partnered to give away hundreds of meals to those in need

Two Des Moines organizations joined forces over the weekend to give away hundreds of meals.

The Filipino-American Society of Iowa and Creative Visions held a food drive on Sunday.

They gave away 400 dishes as well as bread and baked goods. Organizers say there is a much higher need these days.

"We have seen a very large increase in people who have never taken advantage of the pantry because they never needed to, so to be a resource for them is a tremendous honor for creative visions," Ivette Muhammad, one of the organizers, said.

Everybody who got a meal also got a mask.

