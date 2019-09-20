Two DNR Conservation Officers place on leave

Two DNR Conservation Officers were put on leave Friday after an incident took place on Thursday.

The incident involved a response to a dispute between two women around the corner of 2nd and Courts Avenues in Des Moines.

“Two Iowa DNR conservation officers have been placed on administrative leave following an incident that occurred last night at the Court Ave District. There are many questions left to be answered and we are working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct a full, fair, and thorough investigation into the matter,” said Alex Murphy, DNR Director of Communications.