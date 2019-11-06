Two Clear Creek-Amana students arrested after K-9 training turns into drug investigation

Two students at Clear Creek-Amana High School were taken into custody by law enforcement during a K-9 unit training exercise which evolved into a drug investigation on Wednesday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement agencies were doing training for their K-9 units on school grounds in Tiffin. During the training, officers had cause to investigate two vehicles in the parking lot for possible drugs.

Deputies consequently conducted searches of the vehicles, locating a handgun in each.

Two students, 16-years-old and 17-years-old, were taken into custody. Both were charged with carrying weapons on school property, a class D felony. One of the students received a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor.

Officials said there was no ongoing threat to students or staff at the school. They also said there is no sign the two cases are connected.

The students were taken to the Linn County Juvenile Detention Center in Cedar Rapids.