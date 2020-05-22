Two Cedar Rapids men arrested after reports of shots fired

Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested on May 21 after police received a report of shots fired just before 6 p.m. at 2135 North Towne Court NE.

There, officers found shell casings outside, but no damage.

In the apartment, officers say they found Sedrick Mac Johnson, Jr., 23, and Kendall J. Willis, 25, both from Chicago, and two firearms, one of which was determined to have been stolen.

Willis and Johnson, Jr. were arrested for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm.