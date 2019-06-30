Two Cedar Rapids churches hold a dual worship service

Two Eastern Iowa churches are sharing the same building for parts of the summer.

First Lutheran Church on Third Avenue in Cedar Rapids didn't have a place to worship this summer because they are remodeling their church.

So Westminster Presbyterian Church down the street from them has been letting them hold service there. Sunday, the churches gathered for a dual worship service to celebrate their partnership.

The pastors tell TV-9 it's important for different dominations to bond.

"It's such a rare occasion where Christians of different stripes can come together and share our similarities,” said Pastor Craig Brown with First Lutheran Church. “In this day and age, we need all the unity we can get."

“This gives us an opportunity just to kind of like Craig said, to lay aside any differences and focus on what we have in common, and just to celebrate who God is.” Added Pastor Roger Grandia with Westminster Presbyterian Church.

The churches will go back to having separate services next week. First Lutheran will be back at their church in August.