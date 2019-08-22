Two American soldiers killed in Afghanistan

U.S. military officials say two service members died in Afghanistan.

The military has not provided the details from yesterday's incident, including the exact location. They'll also wait 24 hours until families are notified before releasing their names and hometowns.

So far this year, 14 American troops have died in Afghanistan in combat.

The Trump Administration has been working on a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan for months.

According to the Washington Post, the latest draft would withdraw 5,000 U.S. troops in exchange for a Taliban pledge to cut ties with Al-Qaeda.