Twin sisters get birthday parade from Tiffin community

Amanda Welch had big birthday plans for her twin daughters, Ashton and Stella, including a painting party. Those plans were cancelled because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Family and friends in the Tiffin community decided to celebrate in a different way with a parade in front of the Welch family's house.

More than 30 cars lined up, including the Tiffin fire department. Everyone honked their horns and waved to Ashton and Stella, wishing them a happy birthday. Some handed out presents from their cars and threw candy onto the driveway.

"We have amazing friends who have been with us on this journey of them being premature babies, but I never would've expected the fire trucks and the food trucks that we don't know," said Amanda Welch.

Ashton and Stella are seven-years old.