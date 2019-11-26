Turning wet Tuesday, very windy Wednesday

A powerful winter storm moves across the Midwest today into Wednesday, but we are going to be on the "warm" side of it. Rain and a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon, becoming more widespread into the evening. An east wind will be gusty at times. Temperatures slowly climb into the 40s, and will continue rising for part of the night. Periods of rain and thunderstorms continue.

Colder air wraps in closer to daybreak Wednesday, which brings a quick drop into the 30s and a chance of a little light snow before ending. The wind is the big story, though, because it'll be intense from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph with the potential for gusts over 50 mph.

Thanksgiving is quieter with clouds and highs in the 30s. Rain develops Friday and continues into Saturday, and it's followed by a chance of snow Sunday.