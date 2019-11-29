Turning rainy going into the weekend

A patchy wintry mix is possible early Friday. While the effects will be small, a little icing is possible on bridges and sidewalks. A steadier, more widespread rain develops late as temperatures slowly climb to the middle 30s.

Rain continues tonight and a rumble of thunder is possible. Scattered showers persist on Saturday. Rainfall totals in the neighborhood of a half-inch are likely. It'll be a little windy Saturday with highs in the 40s.

As this weather system moves away, it'll wrap in colder air, bringing scattered snow showers on Sunday. Accumulations look minor, if at all. It'll be windy with highs in the 30s.

Next week's weather still appears pretty quiet with dry conditions and highs close to 40 most days.