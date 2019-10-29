Turning partly sunny today

All of last night's snow is well to the east now, but impacts still remain possible during the morning commute. While the bulk of the accumulation was on grassy or elevated surfaces, temperatures will cool below freezing through mid-morning, which may lead to some icy patches in spots. We'll get the sunshine back today with highs around 40.

Looking ahead, our next system is not far off and should generate some more snow late on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation will occur in many areas.

A cold Halloween has been talked about for more than a week now and it appears nearly certain this will fall into the top 5 coldest Halloweens on reliable record!

Plan on cold weather to last well into next week.