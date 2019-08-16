Turning partly cloudy, slightly more humid

There may be a handful of showers that develop around the area this morning and if they do occur, they'd be pretty light and scattered.

Plan on highs around 80 degrees or so with a little more humidity in the air. Tonight, much of the activity looks to stay south of the area again leaving us mostly or entirely dry.

Looking ahead to the weekend, plan on slightly warmer temperatures with more humidity. The best and possibly only good chance of rain in the area is very late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Overall rain amounts will remain very low.

Next week, the front is still in the area Monday through Tuesday morning with a few storms possible there as well. Just beyond, dry conditions are forecast with highs around seasonal normals.