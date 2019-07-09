Turning humid today with a few storms this afternoon and evening

Scattered storms are situated off to our west this morning and will be something to watch as the day goes on.

Plan on a dry morning everywhere as dew points surge into the 70s by lunchtime. While the activity out west will likely weaken somewhat, expect some scattered re-development over our area this afternoon into the early evening hours. Given such high dew points, localized downpours and brief wind gusts are the primary hazards from these showers and storms. A quick quarter inch of rain may occur if you get under one of these.

Otherwise, once this system leaves the area by sunrise Wednesday, expect mainly quiet conditions through the weekend as a low pressure system slowly meanders over the northern Gulf. This will effectively block our rain chances, leaving us mainly dry as well. Temperatures will be around 90 this weekend into early next week.