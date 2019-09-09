Turning humid, more storms possible

The mugginess will be increasing steadily the rest of today, which will help fuel another storm chance this evening. These will be scattered - not everybody will get them - and will be focused in areas mainly north of Highway 30. Depending on how much storm energy can build, some could be strong. The severe threat is not a for-sure thing, but it would be wise to stay weather-aware, just in case. Highs will make it into the upper 70s in northern Iowa and lower 80s in southern Iowa.

We still have a chance of storms overnight into Tuesday, mainly in the morning. Plan on humid weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 80s. Occasional rounds of storms are possible each day, but there will be many dry hours each day. We'll wrap up the workweek with much more comfortable conditions on Friday with highs that stay in the 70s.