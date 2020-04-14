Tuesday's weather: a repeat of Monday

Today's weather will be a lot like yesterday's. It'll be cool and windy with brief snow showers that pop up through the afternoon. Those may be more common over northeastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin compared to elsewhere. Highs reach the upper 30s to lower 40s with winds pushing 30 mph at times. Areas of light snow may linger into tonight.

Cool weather hangs around the rest of the week as highs stay in the 40s. There's also a chance of a bit of wet snow mainly south of I-80 on Thursday. Temperatures finally get back close to normal this weekend into early next week, going into the upper 50s to lower 60s most days. It'll also be dry during that time.