Tuesday’s storms brought a big helping of rain to some places

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A line of storms brought widespread rain to eastern Iowa, although far northern and far southern Iowa had less compared to others. Here are observations from around the area:
Keystone: 3.72”
Iowa Falls: 3.68”
Clutier: 3.45”
Williamsburg: 3.10”
Hills: 3.04”
Belle Plaine: 3.00”
Oxford: 2.39”
Traer: 2.32”
Dike: 2.25”
Cascade: 2.19"
Dysart: 1.97”
Iowa Falls (airport): 1.90”
Tiffin (Clear Creek Amana HS): 1.89”
Iowa City (airport): 1.87”
Waterloo (airport): 1.80”
Cedar Rapids (airport): 1.77”
Marengo: 1.76”
Iowa City (Regina HS): 1.70”
Hartford: 1.66”
Cedar Rapids (Kennedy HS): 1.65”
Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls HS): 1.64”
Cedar Rapids (west side): 1.52”
North Liberty: 1.41”
Solon (Solon MS): 1.41”
Cedar Rapids (north side): 1.34”
Marshalltown (airport): 1.30”
Coralville: 1.20”
Cedar Rapids (Washington HS): 1.17”
Cedar Rapids (Xavier HS): 1.17”
Dubuque (west side): 1.05”
Marion (Marion HS): 1.04”
Tipton: 1.03”
West Branch: 0.95”
Solon (Lake Macbride): 0.94”
Cedar Rapids (Kennedy HS): 0.89”
Clinton (airport): 0.84”
Marion (Linn-Mar HS): 0.83”
Ottumwa (airport): 0.80”
Reinbeck: 0.79”
Vinton (Vinton-Shellburg HS): 0.77”
Columbus Junction: 0.74”
Conesville: 0.68”
Dubuque (Hempstead HS): 0.67”
Sigourney (Sigourney Jr-Sr HS): 0.65”
Dubuque (airport): 0.59”
Waterloo (Expo HS): 0.59”
Waterloo (East HS): 0.58”
Fairfield (airport): 0.55”
Central City (Scout Reservation): 0.53”
Dubuque (Senior HS): 0.47”
Washington: 0.46”
Olin: 0.45”
Urbana: 0.45”
Anamosa: 0.44”
Sigourney: 0.44”
Dyersville (Beckman HS): 0.42”
Wyoming (Midland HS): 0.42”
Mount Pleasant (airport): 0.39”
Manchester (West Delaware HS): 0.35”
Independence: 0.32”
Vinton (airport): 0.30”
Hazleton: 0.27”
Waverly: 0.27”
Garber: 0.23”
Tripoli: 0.22”
Littleport: 0.20”
Elkader: 0.12”
Oskaloosa (airport): 0.12”
Charles City (airport): 0.11”