Tuesday marks one year since Micalla Rettinger's death, still no arrests

Today marks one year since Micalla Rettinger was shot and killed while driving on U.S. Highway 218 near the Greenhill Road exit in Waterloo.

Police say there are still no arrest in the case, and the investigation is still ongoing.

In a Facebook post Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers said the Waterloo Police are still offering a reward of $58,000 for information that brings the incident closure.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340 ext. 7, or Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Click here to see the original story.