Forrest Gump came out 25 years ago Wednesday.

To mark that milestone, Paramount is doing a few things. It's putting the Oscar-winning movie back in theatres June 23 and 25 including locations in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Iowa City.

Paramount will release a two-disc Blu-ray package loaded with extras. Later this month, they're holding a free outdoor screening in Washington DC at the National Mall.